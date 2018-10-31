Derry Hallowe'en: What will the weather be like for the street parade and fireworks finale?

The weather can sometimes make or break the Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry.
Here's a snapshot of what the weather is to be like when tens of thousands of people line the streets to catch a glimpse of the street parade and fireworks finale.
What will the weather be like for the street parade and fireworks finale?
The Met Office states that a clear night is expected over Derry from 7:00pm onward.
This will be good news for anyone travelling into the city centre for the Hallowe'en festival and fireworks display.
However, a clear night means low temperatures.
The Met Office states the temperature in Derry between 7:00pm and 10:00pm will be as low as 3 with the 'feels like temperature' to be just above freezing.
