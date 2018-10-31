Derry Hallowe'en: What will the weather be like for the street parade and fireworks finale?

The weather can sometimes make or break the Hallowe'en celebrations in Derry.

Here's a snapshot of what the weather is to be like when tens of thousands of people line the streets to catch a glimpse of the street parade and fireworks finale.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Derry city centre for the annual Hallowe'en celebrations.

What will the weather be like for the street parade and fireworks finale?

The Met Office states that a clear night is expected over Derry from 7:00pm onward.

This will be good news for anyone travelling into the city centre for the Hallowe'en festival and fireworks display.

However, a clear night means low temperatures.

Just one of the spooktacular sights revellers can expect to catch a glimpse of.

The Met Office states the temperature in Derry between 7:00pm and 10:00pm will be as low as 3 with the 'feels like temperature' to be just above freezing.

For more information on the Derry Hallowe'en Festival visit derryhalloween.com