Derry handled 6.3% of north's 28.2m port tonnage

The amount of goods moved through Foyle Port are detailed in a new NI Quarterly Ports Traffic report for July to September 2021.

Traffic in the six counties has increased at a higher rate than in the United Kingdom as a whole.

The bulletin states: "The estimated total tonnage through Northern Ireland (NI) major ports in the rolling twelve months to September 2021 was 28.2 million tonnes, an increase of 7.0% compared to 26.4 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year (i.e. the twelve months to September 2020).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyle Port

"Estimated total tonnage through United Kingdom (UK) major ports in the rolling twelve months to September 2021 was 437.2 million tonnes, compared to 433.5 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 0.9%.

"NI major ports handled an estimated 6.5% (28.2 million tonnes) of total tonnage handled at UK major ports (433.5 million tonnes). In the twelve months to September 2021 in NI, the estimated total tonnage of inward traffic increased by 5.0% to 16.9 million tonnes, and outward traffic increased by 10.1% to 11.4 million tonnes.