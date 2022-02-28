Derry handled 6.3% of north's 28.2m port tonnage
Six point three per cent of a total tonnage of 28.2 million tonnes through ports in the north in the year to September 2021 passed through Derry, new figures show.
The amount of goods moved through Foyle Port are detailed in a new NI Quarterly Ports Traffic report for July to September 2021.
Traffic in the six counties has increased at a higher rate than in the United Kingdom as a whole.
The bulletin states: "The estimated total tonnage through Northern Ireland (NI) major ports in the rolling twelve months to September 2021 was 28.2 million tonnes, an increase of 7.0% compared to 26.4 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year (i.e. the twelve months to September 2020).
"Estimated total tonnage through United Kingdom (UK) major ports in the rolling twelve months to September 2021 was 437.2 million tonnes, compared to 433.5 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 0.9%.
"NI major ports handled an estimated 6.5% (28.2 million tonnes) of total tonnage handled at UK major ports (433.5 million tonnes). In the twelve months to September 2021 in NI, the estimated total tonnage of inward traffic increased by 5.0% to 16.9 million tonnes, and outward traffic increased by 10.1% to 11.4 million tonnes.
"For the UK as a whole, the volume of inward traffic in the twelve months to September 2021 increased by 2.8% to 284.8 million tonnes and outward traffic decreased by 2.6% to 152.4 million tonnes."