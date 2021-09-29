Derry hit-and-run involving VW Golf and BMW being probed by police

PSNI appeal

Two cars were reportedly involved in the accident which occurred in August.

Details have only been released today.

Sergeant Hughes said: "It was reported to police that just after 1.15pm on Saturday, August 7, a hit and run road traffic collision took place in the John Street area of the city.

"The vehicles involved were a grey 520D BMW and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

"We are keen to speak to the driver of the Golf as we believe they may be able to help with our enquiries.

"I know that some time has passed since the incident, however, I would ask people to cast their minds back to Saturday, August 7.

"Were you in the area at the time and saw something which may help with the investigation?

"If you have any information or dashcam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 976 of 07/08/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.