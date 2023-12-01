News you can trust since 1772

Derry hotel 'disturbance': Man and woman arrested being questioned

Police are understood to be still questioning a man and woman in relation to a reported disturbance at a hotel in Derry’s Waterside.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
A heavy police presence was reported in the area last night as PSNI confirmed they were tasked to the hotel at Crescent Link following the report of a disturbance on Thursday evening, November 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

“They are currently in custody.

“Officers will continue to monitor the situation.”

No fresh details about the incident have been released this morning so far.