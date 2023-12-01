Derry hotel 'disturbance': Man and woman arrested being questioned
Police are understood to be still questioning a man and woman in relation to a reported disturbance at a hotel in Derry’s Waterside.
A heavy police presence was reported in the area last night as PSNI confirmed they were tasked to the hotel at Crescent Link following the report of a disturbance on Thursday evening, November 30.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
“They are currently in custody.
“Officers will continue to monitor the situation.”