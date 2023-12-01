Police are understood to be still questioning a man and woman in relation to a reported disturbance at a hotel in Derry’s Waterside.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area last night as PSNI confirmed they were tasked to the hotel at Crescent Link following the report of a disturbance on Thursday evening, November 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

“They are currently in custody.

“Officers will continue to monitor the situation.”