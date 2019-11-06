Derry housing development of 362 units gets green light

Over 350 new homes have been approved in Drumahoe.

The development was given the green light by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today.

The Braidwater scheme will comprise 362 new homes, featuring a mix of 61 detached, 248 semi-detached, 32 quad bungalows and 21 apartments. It received unanimous approval. A children's play park is also planned.

The site will be accessed from Fincairn Road and Glenshane Road, directly east of Copperthorpe housing development and north of The Beeches, Drumahoe.

Planning committee members praised the proposed plans before accepting officers’ recommendation to approve the application.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson, said: "This new development will help relieve housing stress in the Waterside area, and provide more modern and high quality accommodation for local families.

"The development will offer a range of housing options appealing to a wide variety of home buyers, bringing more people into the area which will be of benefit to local businesses and the economy. A project of this scale will also be a welcome boost to the local building trade.

“I’m pleased to see the developers’ proposals for play provision on site which will obviously appeal to young families hoping to invest in their own property.

"As a Council we are working to support developers in their efforts to deliver better designed developments, which will meet both the expectations of home buyers and also address environmental and social concerns.

"We aim to deliver residential developments that promote quality and sustainability in their design and layout, and are in harmony with their townscape or landscape setting and this new project as proposed will meet these objectives.”