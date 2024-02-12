Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acquisition is part of Prestige Insurance Holdings' growth strategy to expand its expertise and reach in the Northern Ireland marketplace.

It also strengthens the company’s position as the Northern Ireland’s largest insurance group, delivering specialist products and services in broking, underwriting and insurtech across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

With more than 50 years' experience in the Northern Ireland market, Find Insurance NI is a highly respected brokerage known for its commercial insurance expertise, as well as offering a wide range of personal insurance products.

Trevor Shaw, chief executive of Prestige Insurance Holdings

The business, which started trading in 1972 as WG O’Kane Insurance, was acquired by Seamus and Elizabeth Mullan in 1977 and became Find Insurance NI. It has 29 full- and part-time staff.

The acquisition brings both AbbeyAutoline and Find Insurance NI under the broking umbrella of Prestige Insurance Holdings.

Trevor Shaw, chief executive officer of Prestige Insurance Holdings, said: "The acquisition of Find Insurance NI is a pivotal step in our ambitious expansion strategy, and we’re excited to welcome the locally owned brokerage and its dedicated team of staff into the Prestige Insurance Holdings’ family.”

Find Insurance NI’s staff will continue to work from its branch in Derry with no disruption in services or changes to customers’ insurance policies.