The City of Derry International Choir Festival presents Chanticleer in concert in Christ Church, Infirmary Road, Derry on Tuesday, January 22 at 7.30pm.

Described as ‘the world’s reigning male chorus’ by the New Yorker, the San Francisco-based GRAMMY® award-winning ensemble Chanticleer’s Derry concert will be the only UK appearance on its 2019 tour, showcasing an eclectic range of favourites from the group’s 40-year career.

Since Chanticleer began releasing recordings in 1981, it has sold well over a million albums and won two GRAMMY® awards.

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for its ‘tonal luxuriance and crisply etched clarity’, Chanticleer is known around the world as ‘an orchestra of voices’ for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass, and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary

compositions.

‘Chanticleer fascinates and enthralls for much the same reason a fine chocolate or a Rolls Royce does: through luxurious perfection.’ Los Angeles Times.

So don’t miss the world-famous US male group when they come to Northern Ireland for the first time.

For more details and to purchase tickets (£13 full/£7 concession, including booking fee) please visit https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/chanticleer/.

Don’t forget David O’Doherty is back in Millennium on Friday, January 18 with a brand-new show made up of talking and songs played on a crappy keyboard from 1986.