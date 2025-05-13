DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Hopes Pope Leo XIV can continue the social justice papacy of Pope Francis
The new Pontiff, echoing the message of Francis, lamented the manias for 'technology, money, success, power, or pleasure' that have besotted us over the past 30 years especially.
The late Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a consistent critic of the untrammelled capitalist excess we have all grown used to.
In his Fratelli tutti (All Brothers) encyclical, Francis, warned a society governed by the 'criteria of market freedom and efficiency' offered nothing to the poor; that 'the right of some to free enterprise or market freedom cannot supersede the rights of peoples and the dignity of the poor or...the natural environment'; and that 'the marketplace, by itself, cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith'.
Pope Francis delivered his impassioned critique in terms you would seldom, if ever, hear uttered even by what remains of the labour and social democratic parties of Europe these days.
There is every hope former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost – the second Pope from the Americas who like Pope Francis was a pastor to the poor in South America – will continue to give voice to this important message.
Speaking from Lourdes following his election Archbishop Eamon Martin noted: “Pope Leo's choice of name suggests that a commitment to Catholic social teaching will be a hallmark of his papacy.”
Let us hope that it is.