DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Rising ocean temperatures will become 'irreversible' once embedded

Two years ago a marine heatwave was reported off Derry and Donegal.

​Anyone enjoying a dip in the summer of 2023 would have felt it in their skin and bones. The brine was near tepid as temperatures rose several degrees above normal during the category 4 event. Some hotspots off the Irish coast were deemed category 5 – ‘beyond extreme’.

The same summer saw beaches from Magilligan to Castlerock red-flagged as ‘blue-green algal blooms’ flowed down the Bann into the Atlantic. Though due to excessive phosphate levels in Lough Neagh, high water temperatures were a contributory factor, albeit a separate phenomenon to the heat wave simmering in the ocean.

Last week the World Meteorological Organisation published its State of the Global Climate 2024 report. In it, Secretary General Andrea Celeste Saulo points out that ‘over the course of 2024, our oceans continued to warm, sea levels continued to rise, and acidification increased.’ The report observes that once changes to mean sea temperatures become embedded they will remain so for hundreds or even thousands of years.

"Changes in global ocean temperature are irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales, and climate projections show that ocean warming will continue over the rest of the twenty-first century and beyond, even for low emission scenarios,” it states. Will this affect us? Marine ecosystems and biodiversity will be significantly degraded. There will be more violent storms and sea levels will rise. Yet we dally.