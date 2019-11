A 42-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating an alleged illegal lottery in Derry.

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man in Creggan.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “A number of items were seized during today's search and arrest operation in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in Derry/Londonderry.

"The arrested man remains in custody at present.”