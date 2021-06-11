Derry man denies rape and sexual assault charges

Michael Dobbins.

Michael Dobbins (53) whose address was given as Greenhaw Road in Derry appeared by videolink for his arraignment.

He was charged with six counts of rape on dates between January 1, 2013 and February 23, 2015.

He also faced two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault. Dobbins also faces one charge of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder who would have been unable to consent on the same dates.

When all the charges were put to him Dobbins replied: ‘Definitely not guilty’.

It was said that it was anticipated the trial would last two weeks but Judge Philip Babington said he would not set a date for a trial yet and would review the case on July 7.