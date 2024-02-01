Derry man shares story as NI Water marks National Apprenticeship Week with Virtual Recruitment Evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Water has 28 opportunities available in science, construction engineering, customer and intelligent operations, commercial contract management, Net Zero electrical engineering, geographic information systems (GIS), project management and also accountancy.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. Some of the posts also offer subsidised driving lessons which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

NI Water’s Entry Level Coordinator Clodagh Patterson said: “We’re really keen for people to consider an apprenticeship with NI Water so we’re organising a virtual open evening for school leavers, graduates and people embarking on a career change to find out more about what we have to offer.

“The virtual open evening comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is the perfect opportunity for potential applicants to meet some of our current apprentices and industry experts who will be happy to answer any questions and talk about what an apprenticeship with NI Water means.

“We’ve got apprenticeships right across the business including streams in science, engineering, finance and much more. NI Water has won the best apprenticeship scheme in Northern Ireland, not once but twice in the last year! It shows we have something really special here, something to be proud of.”

Robbie Millar from Eglinton started NI Water’s Entry Level Academy as a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Science in September 2023.

Robbie said: “I heard about NI Water’s Entry Level Apprenticeship on social media. I applied and was delighted when I was offered a position. I’m really enjoying it. I’m studying for my foundation degree in Applied Science at North West Regional College in Derry whilst working for NI Water and receiving a great salary at the same time. When I finish the foundation degree I will move straight into the second year of the BSc Honours degree at Ulster University which is great.

“What I love most about my apprenticeship is that I am doing something different every day. You come into work excited, never knowing what you’re going to do that day and you’re always learning something new, for example, at the moment I’m working in the micro-biology lab learning how to process and test all the samples that come to us.

“There’s been so much support since day one. Everyone I meet is eager to help you in anyway they can and they are always there to answer any questions I might have. It’s excellent, I’d really encourage other people to apply.”