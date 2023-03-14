Stephen McCallion said the car park, facing St Patrick’s Church and used by local parishioners and people accessing shopping and other facilities nearby, has fallen into a bad state.

He has contacted the Department for Infrastructure requesting improvements works be carried out at the site off Buncrana Road as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCallion said: “After visiting the Pennyburn area and talking to local residents about their concerns I was shocked to learn about the state of the car park facing St Patrick’s Chapel.

The pothole at Pennyburn car park.

“This is a car park that is used by many people in this area, particularly Mass goers, and it is badly in need of improvements. The whole site really needs a cleanup, with a pothole in the car park allowing a large body of water to pool up, making it difficult for people to use the area. It is particularly unsuitable for the elderly or those with disabilities who may struggle to use it in its current state.

“I have contacted the Department for Infrastructure to highlight my concerns and hope to receive a positive response in the near future. Given the need for parking spaces in this area it’s important that we look after the spaces we do have, particularly for use by the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous complaints and concerns have been raised about the state of the roads network across Derry over recent months.