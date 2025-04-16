Derry minor manager Kieran Glackin

​Ulster Minor Football Championship, Quarter-Final Cavan v Derry (Sat, Breffni Park, 12pm)

Derry minor football manager Kieran Glackin says his team will have to be at their best when they get their Ulster Championship campaign underway on Saturday with a tough trip to Breffni Park to face Cavan (12pm).

The young Oak Leafers warmed up with a 3-16 to 0-07 victory over Monaghan in the Ulster Shield final two weeks ago but Glackin, who will be without Ben Donnelly and Lorcan Higgins, warned the championship is a different ball game altogether.

"The Shield final was decent preparation but it was exactly that, warm up for championship," explained the Bellaghy man, "It was a good, competitive game and it was nice to win but we were using it to get ready for championship.

Ulster GAA President Michael Geoghegan with the minor captains, including Derry captain Cody Rocks, at the recent launch of the Ulster Minor Championship in Owenbeg.

"The boys played well and hopefully that bit of form is good timing. They did well but Saturday will be more competitive. Monaghan were missing a few against us and we were missing a few too but every county will now be trying to get every player out for championship which is a different animal all together.

"We're expecting a real test in Breffni Park. Cavan will be tough. We've watched a fair bit of them and they've been competitive in every game they've played. They ran Donegal close, a Donegal team who ran Tyrone very close so there's probably not a hell of a lot between the fancied teams."

Derry'’s own league form saw victory over Antrim (6-12 to 0-13) and defeat to Tyrone (1-22 to 0-11), results which left the Oak Leafers in the Shield section and, more importantly, second seeds for the championship. It was a scenario which meant Derry could only be drawn away to either Tyrone, Donegal, Armagh or Cavan in a format that sees a return to the 'back door' system.

And Glackin, who took over after Damien McErlain stepped up to the U20s, said the jury was still out on this season's championship format.

"The league was broken into the three groups of three so you only had two games to look after your seeding for championship," he added, "We beat Antrim but then lost to Tyrone which left us seeded two and meant we were going to be picking up one of the seeded one teams.

"Look it's very hard to get a format that works for everybody and this format is still on a trial basis. Has it worked? I don't know. I would probably prefer more than just two games to seed yourself for championship. That's seems a bit harsh.

"We won one and lost one and that made us a second seed which means you're giving up home advantage, going away for your championship game but I suppose the 'back door' format offers that second shot."

Derry travel to Breffni Park as reigning All Ireland minor champions but with only four remaining from last season's squad - and Cody Rocks the only starter in 2024 - there has been a big turnover in players since securing back to back All Irelands against Armagh last year.

"It is a quirk of the minor system but this is a totally different group and we don't to put pressure on the boys," added the Derry manager, "We want them to perform to their best and get to the highest level they can.

"The thing about minor football - especially over recent years as it changed from 18 to 17 - is it's nearly a full turnover of players year on year now. When the players were largely 17 and 18 years olds, by that stage they'd done a lot of their growing whereas with 16 and 17 year olds, there's a hell of a lot of a growth happening so you're probably not dealing with as big a pool of players as when it was U18.

"But the boys are training hard. As a group they've come together well. The thing about Derry underage football over the past few years is the clubs are doing a lot of really great work and the county is benefitting from it. The success with the minors over the past few years means every young lad wants to play for the county.

"The trials have big numbers to pick from and it's quite a job getting numbers down for your panel because there are a lot of good players about. As I say, we are very happy. We probably would have liked a few more league games but we've played quite a few challenge games and we are well prepared."