Derry music teacher on child sex charges

A music teacher from Derry has been returned for trial on ten charges of sexual activity with a child.

Brian Bergin (59), of Brookhill in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He faces a total of ten charges of sexual activity with five different children on dates between August 2011 and May 2014.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Asked did he wish to call any witnesses or make any statement, Bergin replied: ‘Not at this time.’

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on January 16. He was released on his own bail on condition he has no contact with any of the alleged injured parties.