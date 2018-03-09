Derry podcasters shortlisted for Voluntary Arts ‘Epic’ Award

A podcast started up by two Derry men has been nominated for a prestigious Epic Award

Paul Gormley (29) and Eamon Kerrigan (28), both from Currynierin, have seen their podcast entitled ‘Perpetually Pensive’ take off since they started around a year ago.

Eamon and Paul pictured previously in Sandinos.

The podcast aims to promote healthy messages regarding mental and physical health and have regularly had guests on to discuss and debate various issues.

Paul, who lives in Prague at present, said the podcast, which is similar to a pre-recorded internet radio show, has seen a steady increase in listenership, with statistics showing that a lot of the audience downloading it are from the US, with others tuning in across the world.

Paul said: “Our initial aim was just to collaborate on a project that could help us stay in touch as we live in different countries and the podcast was also a way for us to educate ourselves on a wide range of subjects we are interested in.

“In the beginning we really didn’t know what we were doing and we have just changed it up over the course of the year. At the start it was three hours and it is now 45 minutes, and once we made small changes it seemed to work better.

“We have had on multiple guests from Derry and from across the pond in England and New York City, who have all brought some valuable stories and wisdom to us and our audience.”

Both Eamon and Paul are interested in health matters including mindfulness, nutrition, exercise and self-betterment, and these are among the themes they focus on regularly in the podcast, alongside some less serious material.

Paul said they were delighted to have been shortlisted for the Voluntary Arts Epic award and are hoping local people will get behind them and vote for ‘Perpetually Pensive’..

The Epic Awards were set up in 2010 by Voluntary Arts, an organisation that works across the UK and Ireland to promote participation in creative cultural activities. A total of 32 diverse groups and projects have been shortlisted this year. They will go forward to the national judging panels for the chance to win the England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales prizes. The most coveted award is the People’s Choice Award - selected by the public through an online vote, which is now open and runs until 5pm on Wednesday, April 11. A winners’ reception will take place at Richmond Barracks in Dublin, in partnership with the Bealtaine Festival.

To vote for them go to www.voluntaryarts.org/epic-awards-perpetually-pensive

To listen to Perpetually Pensive’s podcasts go to: www.perpetuallypensive.com/