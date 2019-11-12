Derry police chief Gordon McCalmont aware of social media paperwork allegations

Top Derry police officer, Gordon McCalmont, has said he is aware of social media posts making allegations about paperwork that were reportedly discovered recently in a city centre premises.

But Derry & Strabane District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said the force has not received any reports or complaints about the allegations that have appeared online.

He said: "While no report has been made to police, we are aware of social media posts which make allegations about paperwork reportedly discovered in premises in the city centre of Derry/Londonderry.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and I would encourage anyone who has information about this to get in touch with us."