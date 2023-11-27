Speaking on Sunday, PSNI Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Police received a report just after 8.30am on Sunday morning, November 26 that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.”“A number of cordons were erected in the Fergleen Park area for several hours on Sunday as PSNI officers carried out ‘enquiries into exactly what happened and identify the vehicle involved’.