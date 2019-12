The PSNI have seized £15,000 worth of cannabis plants in Derry.

Officer from the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the drugs during a recent search in Galliagh.

Police in Derry said cannabis seizures often sparked debate but stressed cultivation of the drug was illegal.

"It is against the law. The police don’t make the law. If you don’t like a law you have to lobby and campaign your politicians for change," the PSNI said.