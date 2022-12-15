Derry road closed due to road traffic collision
Motorists have been advised of a road closure in Derry following an RTC on Wednesday night.
The Craigbrack Road in the Eglinton area of Derry is closed due to the collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said the road was also likely to remain closed into today due to the icy road conditions.
"Motorists are advised to continue to drive carefully with particular regard for the current weather conditions,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
The current cold snap is expected to continue until Sunday.