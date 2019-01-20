Derry's civic leaders strongly condemn car bombers

Derry's civic leaders have strongly condemned Saturday evening's bomb attack in the city.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle, said: “I am absolutely appalled by this terrible act of violence last night , right in the heart of our city centre. I utterly condemn this attack which could easily have resulted in loss of life of injury.

"The perpetrators do not speak for the people of Derry and Strabane and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the authorities so we can bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) chair, Alderman Mary Hamilton said: “Those who planted the bomb in our city centre have no thoughts for our citizens or visitors.

"The attack was totally indiscriminate and we cannot allow these criminal elements to try to exert any kind of coercive control over our people.

"I would urge anyone with any information to come forward immediately to help bring those responsible to justice."