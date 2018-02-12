Derry school on tv tonight

The day to day life of students and staff at Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven will play out on the small screen when a new BBC documentary about the school airs on tonight (Tuesday).

Daltaí an Chaisleáin is a new four-part series which will air on BBC 2 focusing on the people whose dedication turned the famous Dungiven Castle into a modern school, the obstacles they faced and continue to face and follows with a ‘fly on the wall’ approach as the school doubles in size from an initial 16 students when opening its doors in September 2015, to 32 in September 2016.

Many students from Irish Medium primary schools in Derry now attend the school in the historical building.

The programme will be broadcast at 10pm this evening (Tuesday) on BBC2 NI.