Derry sculptures feature in ‘marvellous’ new book

Many of the public sculptures that enhance the Derry landscape feature in a new book hailed by Irish President, Michael D Higgins, as “marvellous”.

“By the Way 2”, by Ann Lane, is a photographic record of the many outdoor artworks that adorn the Irish countryside.

Maurice Harron's sculpture at the roundabout at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh, also features in the new book.

These include roadside works, installations located in towns and villages, pieces placed in specialist sculpture parks, and a token selection from those found in a number of Irish cities - including Derry.

Among the local sculptures featured are the well known ones such as FE McWilliam’s ‘Judo Players’, at Foyle Arena, and ‘The International Sailor’, at Ebrington Square.

However, Ann Lane’s new book also includes a number of lesser known artworks such as ‘Winged Horses’, located at the Ballyarnett roundabout, ‘Bronze Tiles’, on Rossville Street, and ‘Colmcille the Scribe’, which is situated at St. Columb’s College, on Buncrana Road.

Ann Lane says she spent most of two years driving 34,500kms across the country photographing the 1,050 items that feature in her new book.

She says the pieces included in the book are “a testament to the creativity and talent of the sculptors and artist blacksmiths living and working among us all over the country.”

President Michael D. Higgins says the book can “provide a new perspective on our native landscape and our journeys through it. “

‘By the Way 2’ is available from most bookshops or directly from www.wordwellbooks.com