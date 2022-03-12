Derry security alert device declared a hoax

The security alert in the Elaghmore Park area of Derry was sparked last night following the discovery of a suspicious object which has now been declared a hoax device.

A number of cordons were in place overnight and motorists and pedestrians were being asked to avoid the are while local community representatives and youth workers went to assist local people.

Colly McLaughlin from local residents’ group Galliagh Community Response advised people on social media and on the scene that they had made contact with the parochial house in Galliagh and ensured St Joseph’s Parish Hall was readied for evacuated residents.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The security alert in Galliagh. (Photo: Galliagh Community Response)

The group also offered assistance to anyone needing help at the scene and the centre.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy also shared that arrangements are being made and advised that “youth workers are in the area to keep our young people safe”.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney also urged anyone who knew young people in the vicinity to “ask them to leave and allow police to deal with the situation”.

Speaking this morning PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “Shortly before 9.42pm last night (Friday, 11th March), we were made aware that a suspicious device had been left in the Elaghmore Park area.

Colly McLaughlin from Galliagh Community Response with others at the scene.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene. A suspicious object was examined and has been declared a hoax and taken away for further examination.

“Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes this morning and cordons have been lifted.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding as we worked to make the area safe. I would also appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1803 11/03/22.”