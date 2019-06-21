Derry singer, songwriter and broadcaster Eamon Friel has died

The much-loved Derry singer, songwriter and broadcaster, Eamon Friel, has sadly passed away following a short illness.

Tribute was paid to the talented musician by his BBC Radio Foyle colleague Mark Patterson this morning.

"I have some terribly sad new to share folks. Our esteemed colleague Eamon Friel has just passed away.

"His family have announced that Eamon died after a short illness.

"Our sincere condolences to Eamon's family and friends here at home, and abroad.

"He will be remembered among his peers as one of the finest broadcasters and songwriters of his generation," he said.