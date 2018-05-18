Derry software firm to double workforce with £1.7m investment

A Derry software firm is to create 20 new jobs through a £1.7m investment, and with business development assistance from Invest NI.

Foods Connected, which is based in the City Factory on Patrick Street, is planning to more than double its current 19 staff to help the company increase its export sales and keep up with the growing demand for its services.

The business provides cloud-based software tools to help companies in the food industry manage processes and information in areas such as supplier approval, and quality and trading, resulting in reduced costs and increased profitability.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North West Regional Manager said: “Foods Connected is an export focused company which is making a major investment in the North West and creating 20 new high quality jobs. The new team will be recruited over the next two years and once in place, will generate over £800,000 annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

“Since participating on our Propel Programme in 2014, Foods Connected has benefitted from a range of Invest NI support to reach this pinnacle point. This has included marketing assistance and support for three jobs in 2016 to assist it to increase both turnover and export sales. With this new investment, I look forward to seeing it increase its market share in the food services sector across the UK, Europe and beyond.”

Invest NI has offered support of £157,000 to help create the new jobs. Roles include systems developers and project management & business development roles.

Gary Tyre, Co-Founder and System Development Director of Foods Connected said: “This investment forms part of our long-term growth strategy to become a market leader in management tools for the food sector. We’ve been delighted with the practical support and expert advice provided by Invest NI, which we have used to redesign our brand through the Design Active Programme, and support our company expansion plans.

“Over the last few years, demand for our products has grown rapidly, with projects well underway with major food processors and retailers in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Recruitment for the new jobs is underway and will give us the resources to keep up with demand and ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of the wide range of growth opportunities we have identified over the coming years.”

As well as its Derry base, Foods Connected has additional offices in Belfast and Sydney.