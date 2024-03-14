Derry Sporting heroes help raise funds for Galliagh Nursery School
Two local sporting heroes have joined together to help raise funds for Galliagh Nursery School.
Derry City player Michael Duffy and Professional boxer Conor 'The Kid' Coyle have donated signed memorabilia to be raffled by the school. A Derry city shirt signed by all the team is up for grabs, as well as Conor's boxing glove from his NBA 2018 title fight.
Thank you to both men for their support!
Tickets can be purchased by contacting the school on 02871 353612.