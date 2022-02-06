Derry & Strabane police appeal over hit and run
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred earlier this week in the Claudy area.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:58 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 10:01 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a hit and run collision which occured on the Sallowilly Road close to the Longland Road junction. This occured on Tuesday 4th January at approximately 3:30pm.
"We are looking to speak with the driver of a silver saloon vehicle with a partial registration of KB. The vehicle has rear twin exhausts and may have some damage to the driver side.
"If you were in the area at that time and observed the vehicle described please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 970 04/01/22."
#keepingpeoplesafe