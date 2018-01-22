Derry to be warmer than parts of Spain on Tuesday

Derry is set to be warmer than some parts of Spain on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office forecasts highs of 10°C in Derry on Tuesday however in parts of central and northern Spain, including the city of Valladolid, the maximum temperature is set to reach no higher than eight degrees.

The mild weather will be in stark contrast to the sub-zero conditions experienced by many throughout the North West last week.

Tuesday morning will start off extremely mild and wet in the city.

The afternoon will see some sunny spells before rain returns in the late evening.

The outlook for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is cloud with a maximum temperature of seven degrees and a maximum low of three degrees.