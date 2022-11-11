Derry to Buncrana road closed at Fahan due to 'serious RTC'
Gardai in Donegal have advised people in the north west that the main Buncrana to Derry road at Fahan has been closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 10:50am
A garda spokesperson said: “Following a serious RTC overnight in Fahan, Co. Donegal the R238 will be closed this morning for a considerable period of time.
“Diversions are in place.
"Traffic approaching from Letterkenny/ Derry will be diverted at the Halfway House, Tievebane while traffic approaching from Buncrana will be diverted at the roundabout at Gransha.”