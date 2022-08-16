News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out

Derry to Dublin road stretch closed due to road accident

The main Derry to Dublin road will be closed just north of Omagh for most of the day following a serious road accident, the Department of Infrastructure's Traffic Watch NI have said.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:17 am

Traffic Watch NI stated: "The A5 Beltany Road is closed between Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue due to a serious road traffic collision."

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Police have said: "Motorists are advised that the Beltany Road in Omagh is currently closed between the junctions with Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue due to a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The A5 Beltany Road just north of Omagh

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
15 deaths on A5 over past four years - MLA
DerryOmaghMotorists