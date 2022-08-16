Derry to Dublin road stretch closed due to road accident
The main Derry to Dublin road will be closed just north of Omagh for most of the day following a serious road accident, the Department of Infrastructure's Traffic Watch NI have said.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:17 am
Traffic Watch NI stated: "The A5 Beltany Road is closed between Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue due to a serious road traffic collision."
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
Police have said: "Motorists are advised that the Beltany Road in Omagh is currently closed between the junctions with Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue due to a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area."
Most Popular
-
1
Derry family’s rip current warning after child rescue on Culdaff beach
-
2
Eight shark species swimming off Derry and Donegal
-
3
IN PICTURES: Big Bog Barbecue at Derry Féile 2022
-
4
Gardai ‘investigating all circumstances’ after discovery of man’s body in water at Culdaff
-
5
In PICTURES: Out & About in the sunshine in Derry