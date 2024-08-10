Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry Councillor has appealed for calm as police confirm tonight that officers have been injured after petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown during disturbances in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson in an update issued tonight said: “We have seen petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry thrown at police during disorder in Nailors Row this evening. A number of our officers have been injured.

"We are liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation, and ask parents/guardians to come and bring their children home.

"This disorder is presenting a serious risk to the safety of residents in the area.”

The violent scenes unfolded in the Nailor’s Row/ Bishop Gate area beside the Derry Walls on Saturday evening through into the night.

It came in the hours after the conclusion of the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Relief of Derry prarade earlier today.

A crowd of youths gathered earlier in the area and eyewitnesses report numerous landrovers have been stationed there for several hours, while a police helicopter is hovering over the scene.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has appealed for calm following the petrol bomb attacks.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Sandra Duffy said: “Ongoing petrol bomb attacks on Police at Bishop Street are a disgrace and must stop now.

“I am also concerned about vulnerable and elderly residents at Alexander House who do not need this activity on their doorstep.

“A small number of young people are involved in these attacks.

“I am appealing for calm at this time, and I would urge other young people not to get caught up in this activity as it could have a negative impact on their future.

“These futile actions are wrong and they are not representative of this city. They are in stark contrast to the hugely positive work and positive community events taking place across the Bogside this week.”

Police said earlier this evening: “We are dealing with sporadic disorder in Nailors Row in Derry/Londonderry where fireworks have been thrown at police.

"We are working to bring the situation under control and urge people to avoid the area in the meantime.

"An update will be provided in due course.”