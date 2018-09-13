Derry weather forecast for Thursday September 13

Thursday begins with some showers but will clear come late morning.

Some light rains is expected over the city between 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

Some light rain is forecast for Derry on Thursday.

The skies over Derry will remain dull and cloudy for most of the day with the chance of light rain returning in the evening again.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 14°C and while the low is to be 11°C.

There will be a slight West-South-West breeze throughout the day.

Sunrise was 6:57am and sunset will be at 7:52pm.

(Source: The Met Office)