Wednesday will start off somewhat dull and overcast but there will be sunshine over Derry as the day progresses.

It is forecast that the low temperature will be 10°C and the high will be 14°C.

Derry will see sunshine on Wednesday according to the Met Office.

There will be a wind blowing from West-South-West.

There is also a 30 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday evening.

Sunrise is at 6:55am while sunset is at 7:55pm.

(Source: The Met Office)