Derry woman who died at scene of hit and run in Limavady named as Catriona Johnston
Police have confirm that the woman who died following a hit-and-run collision outside Coleraine was Catriona Josephine Johnston.
Ms Johnston (35) was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday evening, December 6.A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7pm, police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.
“Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene.”
The road was closed for a time and efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle.
Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”