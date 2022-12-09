Ms Johnston (35) was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday evening, December 6.A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7pm, police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.

“Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for a time and efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle.

Caitriona Josephine Johnston.

Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”