Derry YouTube duo join ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp’ stars at European Premiere in Disneyland

Young Derry Youtuber, Adam Beales and his little brother Callum, said they were delighted to be invited to join the cast and crew of the new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ movie at its European premiere.

Disney brought Adam and his family to Disneyland Paris recently to meet with the cast of the Marvel blockbuster - which comes out this Thursday - including its stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily and director Peyton Reed.

Speaking after returning from the VIP trip and glitzy premiere, Adam, whose Youtube channel TheNewAdamb99 has almost one million subscribers, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. Seeing the actual cast members in real life was crazy. My wee brother was with me as well and he got to meet the cast. He loved every minute of it.

“They were really into all the challenges and they were really nice and easy to talk to, and into the games as well.”

Adam (18) and nine-year-old Callum played Pictionary with some of the stars, including Evangeline, who plays The Wasp and footage of their meeting and trip has now been uploaded onto Adam’s Youtube channel.

The brothers also got to chat with superstar Paul Rudd. “Paul Rudd and myself were walking out of the room and were chatting and he gave Callum a fist pump,” recalled Adam. “We were telling him we were from Derry and he was just chatting about how he had been to Ireland a few times and how he loves meeting new people and doing different things. They were all really, really nice, and sound.”

Adam Beales with Ant-man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd. (Kristy Sparow, Getty Images For Disney)

The family was hosted at the Disney Hotel in Paris. “It was the first time I had been to Disneyland, Paris and everything was really magical! You feel like a kid again,” he said.

The brothers, decked out in tuxedos, also experienced the red carpet treatment at the glamorous premiere.

“It was mad and it all happened so quickly, there was people waving and taking pictures. I thought, ‘I am not really supposed to be here!’,” Adam said.

Adam was one of 20 popular YouTube ‘influencers’ from across the world who had been invited to the preview screening.

“We didn’t know what to expect or how they would take us being YouTubers but they were so nice.”

To top it all they had the opportunity to have the Disneyland Theme Park to themselves as the park opened especially for the invited guests before it opened to the public.

And Adam’s verdict on the new film? “It was absolutely amazing, it was a lot of fun with a lot of ‘Oh my God’ moments. And I would just say to wait until after the credits before you leave . . . . .”