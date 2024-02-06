Derry’s Nerve Centre is one of four lead partners in new UK-wide immersive technology arts project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new project will support over 200 UK-based artists and organisations to explore the creative potential of virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies. The Nerve Centre, based in Derry-Londonderry, is one of four lead partners in the initiative.

The term ‘immersive technology’ encompasses a wide spectrum of tools and technologies, including the games engines used to make virtual and augmented reality apps such as Beat Saber or Pokémon Go, as well as the motion capture, LED screens and spatial audio magic of Abba Voyage.

Funded through a £6 million grant from the XRtists scheme, the three-year cross-UK ‘Immersive Arts’ project will build on the UK’s record of supporting artists to unlock the creative potential of new technology.

Image from Our Place in Space, a Nerve Centre project. The Nerve Centre, based in Derry-Londonderry.

Funding for XRtists comes from an ambitious partnership between the Arts and Humanities Research Council, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Arts Council of Wales. The programme will give artists based in the UK the opportunity to access training, mentoring, specialist facilities and vital funds, with £3.6 million in grant funding available to help them get their ideas off the ground.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "The government has already invested £75 million to build a network of R&D labs across the UK that will put us at the forefront of advancements in visual effects, motion-capture technology, and AI for the screen and stage industries.

"This new funding will help even more of our brightest artists and creatives harness the power of this innovative technology. Developing the skills and infrastructure underpinning immersive technology will maximise the potential of our powerful creative industries and achieve our goal of growing them by £50 billion by 2030."

The programme will be led by the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), with the lead hub at Pervasive Media Studio in Bristol and Watershed as Executive Producer. Working in partnership with University of Bristol and cultural organisations in Belfast and Derry-Londonderry, Cardiff and Glasgow they will generate a rich programme of inclusive and accessible opportunities, breaking down the barriers for artists of all backgrounds to engage with immersive tools.

Principal Investigator and Director of Immersive Arts, Verity McIntosh, Associate Professor of Virtual and Extended Realities at UWE Bristol, said: "I am delighted that this incredible consortium of partners will now be able to support more than 200 artists from across the UK. We look forward to working with creatives of all backgrounds who are interested in developing their practice, and testing the boundaries of what might be artistically possible using immersive technologies.

In the coming three years we will be offering an inclusive and accessible programme of research, training, funding opportunities and events. Immersive Arts has been designed to foster a growing, collaborative community of UK artists experimenting with immersive materials, and connecting with audiences around the world.”

Director of Strategic Development & Partnerships, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Karly Greene added: “This announcement is welcome news and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to co-fund XRtists: Immersive Artists along with The Arts and Humanities Research Council and our arts funding colleagues across these islands.

"Thanks to The National Lottery this initiative offers a valuable opportunity for artists to learn skills in using new immersive technology and reflects the Arts Council’s commitment to encouraging innovative practices that cross artform boundaries and build digital capabilities within our arts sector.”

The four core partners based in each of the nations of the UK who will work closely with artists in their region are Cryptic in Glasgow, Scotland, Nerve Centre in Belfast and Derry, Northern Ireland, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, Wales and Watershed in Bristol, England. In the past five years these four partners have supported more than 5,500 artists, and shared work with an audience of over 70.5 million people.