Derry's Sikh gurdwara suffers smoke damage in weekend fire
The Northern Ireland Sikh Association has thanked the fire service for swiftly responding to a fire at the gurdwara and cultural centre in Derry at the weekend.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:53 am
The temple sadly suffered considerable smoke damage following the fire on Sunday.
The community had recently been running a number of free food kitchens at the centre at the top of Simpson's Brae. Sadly it will be closed for a time as a result of the fire on Sunday.
The association confirmed that the fire service responded to an emergency call within minutes and brought the blaze under control.