Desecration of grave 'heartless and disgusting'

The desecration of a grave in a council-owned cemetery at the weekend has been described as a 'heartless and digusting' act.

The vandalism at Strabane cemetery sparked an angry reaction from West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle.

She said: “My heart goes out to the families of those who awoke on Saturday morning only to be told that the graves of their loved ones had been desecrated. The hurt this has caused is immense.

“Whoever carried out this disgusting and heartless act should be totally ashamed.

“Our graveyards are places where we go to remember our loved ones and are sacrosanct. What has happened at Strabane Cemetery has caused widespread revulsion and those responsible need to be caught and brought before the courts for what they have done."

