DfI does not keep a record of lorries getting stuck in Craigavon Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, warning signs aimed at high-sided vehicles are in place at all approaches to the historic double-deck span across the River Foyle.

Mr. O’Dowd was asked by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan what measures he will take to prevent lorries becoming lodged at the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge, and, how many such incidences have occurred in each of the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge has a height restriction in place which bans high sided vehicles in excess of the specified heights from using the lower deck of the bridge. Warning signage is provided on all approaches to the bridge in accordance with the Traffic Signs Manual.