DfI does not keep a record of lorries getting stuck in Craigavon Bridge
However, warning signs aimed at high-sided vehicles are in place at all approaches to the historic double-deck span across the River Foyle.
Mr. O’Dowd was asked by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan what measures he will take to prevent lorries becoming lodged at the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge, and, how many such incidences have occurred in each of the last five years.
"The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge has a height restriction in place which bans high sided vehicles in excess of the specified heights from using the lower deck of the bridge. Warning signage is provided on all approaches to the bridge in accordance with the Traffic Signs Manual.
“My Department does not keep a record of the number of occasions when lorries have become lodged in the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge,” replied the roads minister.
