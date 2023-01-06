Diamond from engagement ring lost near Derry walls

The PSNI have asked the public for help in finding the diamond which was lost just before the New Year.

The owner of the ring believes the diamond fell out of the ring some time between 11am and midday on Friday, December 30, the PSNI said.

The woman believes it may have fallen out as she was walked The Walls, possibly above Butcher Gate or, in and around Waterloo Street.Constable Andy Bingham from the City Centre Neighourhood Policing Team said: "This ring had belonged to the woman's mother, so there is particular sentimental value attached to it.

A picture of the ring with the diamond missing.

"We realise the diamond may be hard to spot due to its size, but we'd ask anyone who thinks they've found it to get in touch with us so we can return it to its owner."

Call 101. Quote reference number 1227 of 03/01/22.