Police in Derry are appealing for the public’s help in finding the ring which is believed to have been lost in the Crescent Link Retail Park in the Waterside.

The owner believes that the wedding ring was lost sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, April 26 and midday on Friday, April 28.

The woman believes that it may have fallen out of her coat when she was in the area.

The diamond wedding ring which was lost in the Waterside.

Constable Neely said: "This ring significant particular sentimental value attached to it and we'd ask anyone who thinks they've found it to get in touch with us so we can return it to its owner.

"We'd also encourage anyone offered a similar ring for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch."

