A diver has died following an incident off the Inishowen coast.

Belfast Coastguard and Malin Head Coastguard responded to a report of an unconscious diver 11 nautical miles off Malin Head shortly after 1pm on Sunday, May 12.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was airlifted from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital by the Sligo 118 Coastguard helicopter. It is understood he was later pronounced dead and an investigation into his death is continuing.