Kevin Barr with Geraldine Mullen (the lady who he saved) who received a Gold medal at the Oireachtas National Bravery awards. Pic Maxwell’s.

Kevin Barr was awarded the highest honour, the Gold Bravery Award, on Friday at the National Bravery Awards.The awards at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin recognised 16 people who risked their own lives to aid others in peril, with the other 15 receiving Silver and Bronze awards.

Geraldine Mullan was rescued from Lough Foyle after her family’s car entered the lough near Quigley’s Point in Inishowen during storms on August 20, 2020.The family had been on a trip to the bowling alley in Derry and were returning to their home in Moville when the terrible incident occurred.

The remains of her husband John and and their children Tomás and Amelia were recovered from the river.

Kevin Barr with on left Geraldine Mullen (the lady who he saved) and on right his wife Grace Barr and their children Tess age 4 and Kate age 2 after he received a Gold medal at the Oireachtas National Bravery awards. Pic Maxwell’s .

In a statement accompanying the awards confirmations, it said: “On Thursday 20 August 2020 Storm Ellen brought very high winds and heavy rainfall across the country. At around 10.pm, a car skidded off the road and fell into the water at Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal.

"A member of Greencastle Coast Guard Unit, Kevin Barr, lived locally and was quickly on the scene.

“A woman was observed on the bottom of the car as the car had turned over and landed on the roof. The waves were washing over her and she was in danger of being washed off the vehicle.

"Without any hesitation Mr Barr made his way with the assistance of the fire service down to the vehicle and held onto her until the other emergency services arrived and helped get her to safety.

Kevin Barr with Geraldine Mullen and on right Ceann Comhairle Sean O' Fearghail T.D. Pic Maxwell’s

“Tragically, her husband and two children had also been in the car and their bodies were later recovered.

"The lady who survived later thanked all those who had assisted on the night but paid particular tribute to Kevin Barr for his intervention.

“For his efforts Kevin Barr is awarded a Gold Medal.”

The bravery award was presented to Kevin by Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD.

Kevin Barr who received a Gold medal at the Oireachtas National Bravery awards.

The Ceann Comhairle said: “Today, we present awards, to brave recipients from every corner of the country. Letters of commendation have also issued to nine people for deeds and actions which saved lives and protected others from harm.

"Through the 75 years of the Bravery awards we have heard of hundreds of lives that have been saved. We cannot know what lives were lived or what generations have grown as a result of these deeds, but we do know that every deed made a difference. Every act of bravery matters to the people who were saved and sometimes, even more so, to those who are left behind after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland let me thank the brave recipients for their actions, for their selflessness, for their courage and for showing us that we can all make a difference on this island we share and in this world we walk together.”

The annual honours are awarded by Comhairle na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which was founded 75 years ago in 1947 to enable State recognition of exceptional Acts of Bravery.