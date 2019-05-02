Donegal struck by earthquake close to border with Northern Ireland

Donegal residents were shaken to find the ground underneath them moving after an Earthquake hit the county close to the border with Northern Ireland earlier this week.

A small, 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook residents' homes at 9.18pm on Monday 29 April, with the epicentre close to the R232 road between Pettigo and Donegal Town.

The earthquake was reportedly felt by many residents, who are being urged to get in contact with the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN).

No damages or injuries were caused by the incident, but it was felt in parts of Donegal and Fermanagh.

When was the last earthquake?

The INSN, which is operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies alongside the Geological Survey Ireland, automatically detected the earthquake on Monday.

The last earthquake to hit Donegal was on 2 August 2017, when a 1.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the ground between Kerrykeel and Rathmullan in the north of the county.

Earthquakes under 2.5 on the richter scale are usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph.