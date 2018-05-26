Donegal votes no to repeal of 8th Amendment - the only constituency to do so

Donegal has voted no to repealing the 8th Amendment, the only constituency to do so.

The final result, declared just before 6.30pm this evening (Saturday) saw 35,091 no votes against 32, 559 yes votes.

There were 67, 839 votes cast in a total electorate of 118,901.

Despite the Donegal declaration, the ‘yes’ vote won by a landslide nationally, with 66.4% of voters voting in favour of repeal.

At the count centre in Letterkenny, it became clear from early tallies that a no vote could be likely in Donegal.

Despite the result, the ‘no’ side were muted in their celebrations, but said the electorate in Donegal had not been “sold” the “idea that this was a women’s health issue.”

Christopher Flanagan, a pro-life campaigner from Inishowen, said while they were happy with the county’s result, the landslide yes vote was a “national tragedy.”

Sinead Stewart, a campaigner with Donegal Together for Yes, said she was “delighted” with the result, despite the ‘yes’ side’s defeat in the county.

She said she was happy with the strength of the yes vote in the county and was “over the moon” with the national result.

The Donegal constituency vote did not reflect that of the entire county.

Areas of South Donegal, such as Bundoran, are in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency and voted in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment.