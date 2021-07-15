Driver drove erratically down the wrong side of main Derry to Limavady

The incident occurred on the main Clooney Road.

The PSNI are appealing for information.

Police in Limavady received the report of dangerous driving on Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Sam Young said: “Just before 1.30pm we received a report that a car was being driven erratically and on the wrong side of the Clooney Road between Ballykelly and Limavady.

“We would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1298 of 12/07/21.”