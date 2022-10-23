Drumahoe search stood down
Emergency services conducting a search operation in the Drumahoe area after reports of a paraglider in difficulty have been stood down.
By William Allen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Emergency services were joined by voluntary services at the former Desmond’s factory site, between Ardlough Road and Fincairn Road. The two roads are divided by the river Faughan. Around 12.30pm on Sunday, police posted on social media that they were conducting an air and land search. The post appealed for help with information in establishing “the identity and wellbeing” of the paraglider.