Duffy hails Celts for ‘free period’ action

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed Glasgow Celtic’s decision to become the first football club in Britain to provide free sanitary products to female supporters as part of efforts to cut down on period poverty.

The councillor has been supporting an ongoing #FreePeriod campaign, which is calling for free tampons and sanitary towels to not only be provided in schools for all girls but also in public amenities in Derry.

Colr. Duffy said: “A number of months ago I gave my full backing to the #FreePeriod campaign and I was pleased to see that in Scotland a number of young female football supporters urged Celtic Football Club to take the initiative to be one of first clubs to offer the facility to provide free sanitary products at their stadium.

“Since then I have been direct contact with the girls in Scotland and following their campaign.

“So I am very pleased to see that they have made a major breakthrough with Celtic FC now agreeing to bring it in on a trial basis from the start of next season with the aim of it being on a permanent basis in December.

“It shows that their perseverance has paid off and that Celtic FC are a forward thinking football club.

“I hope other major clubs follow suit and hopefully the campaign can grow.

“I will continue to support their efforts and push forward the #Freeperiod campaign here in the north and hopefully I can be a persuader here for other public amenities , clubs, and organisations to follow suit.”

Colr. Duffy said she is determined that some day in the near future sanitary products will be as readily available as soap.