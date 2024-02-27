PSNI.

Police are however still urging members of the public to remain vigilant following claims of second device having been left in the area.

Area Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Superintendent Mark Roberts said: “I would like to thank the community in Dungiven for their patience and understanding during the significant three-day policing operation. Officers recovered a viable pipe bomb type device, Sunday February 25, at Curragh Road. The device was made safe and was removed for further forensic examination.

“A call was received using a recognised code word claiming that there had been an attack on our officers and two devices left at the junction of the Curragh Road with Garvagh Road and the Old Foreglen Road.

"We have as yet been unable to corroborate the claims of an attack and following comprehensive specialist search of this 11 mile stretch of road since Saturday, nothing else untoward has been found.

“I would however urge the public in the area to continue to be vigilant and I am appealing to anyone who sees anything suspicious in this area not to touch it or pick it up, but to call police immediately on 999.”

Superintendent Roberts added: “The people responsible should be ashamed of themselves for placing local people at risk by leaving a viable device in the heart of a community not to mention the disruption they caused to this community as police worked tirelessly to keep people safe. They were reckless and selfish and showed no care or respect for the inconvenience and impact this would have on people, some of whom were evacuated from their homes over the weekend.”

Three men, aged 22,35 and 55, who were arrested on Monday morning following a number of searches at properties in the Omagh and Derry areas remained in police custody as of Monday night. Police said they were arrested in connection with terrorism related offences.

A fourth arrest was confirmed on Monday man after a 55 year-old-man was taken into custody.

Issuing an appeal over the alert a PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23.